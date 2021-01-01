Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Razer Book 13 (2020) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Razer Book 13 (2020)
VS
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (90.8 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 62 against 55 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 338 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~78.4%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 116%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% 85%
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

