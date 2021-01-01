Razer Book 13 (2020) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (90.8 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 62 against 55 watt-hours
- 100% sharper screen – 338 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|295 mm (11.61 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|85%
|Response time
|47 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +25%
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +147%
8955
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +18%
601
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +117%
4349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|-
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
