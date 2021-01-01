Razer Book 13 (2020) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
From $3700
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (90.8 vs 149.6 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|Width
|295 mm (11.61 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
|268 mm (10.55 inches)
|Thickness
|15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
|2.09 mm (0.08 inches)
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~69.6%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|-
|Response time
|47 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
7630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
