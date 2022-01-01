Razer Book 13 (2020) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (90.8 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 28% sharper screen – 216 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm
11.61 x 7.81 x 0.59 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|85.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|97.4%
|Response time
|47 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 gramm
|565 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1253
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4264
9738
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1291
1625
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4826
13242
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|4
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
