You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (90.8 vs 109.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

28% sharper screen – 216 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm

11.61 x 7.81 x 0.59 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 3.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 44.8 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1759:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 80% 97.4% Response time 47 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Book 13 (2020) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Book 13 (2020) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +709% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.7 dB 80 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.