Razer Book 13 (2020)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (90.8 vs 142.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~72.9%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% -
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock - 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

