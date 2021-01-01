Razer Book 13 (2020) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (90.8 vs 99.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 67 against 55 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|295 mm (11.61 inches)
|305 mm (12.01 inches)
|Height
|198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
|211 mm (8.31 inches)
|Thickness
|15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
|13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1759:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|100%
|Response time
|47 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.35 mm
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
