Razer Book 13 (2020) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (90.8 vs 139 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 568-775% higher FPS
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 92 against 55 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 67% sharper screen – 282 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|295 mm (11.61 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
|249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
|Thickness
|15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~74.8%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1759:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|97%
|Response time
|47 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
7519
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Book 13 (2020) +5%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
3693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
