Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (90.8 vs 129.4 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~80.4%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% -
Response time 47 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Book 13 (2020) +127%
500 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 32 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe No Yes

Comments

