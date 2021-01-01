Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020) or Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Razer Book 13 (2020)
VS
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 55 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (90.8 vs 98.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input

Book 13 (2020)
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) 305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) 207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~76.9%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% -
Response time 47 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Book 13 (2020) +67%
500 nits
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

