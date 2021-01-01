Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Razer Book 13 (2020) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

Razer Book 13 (2020)
VS
Dell XPS 15 9500
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (90.8 vs 122.6 square inches)
  • 17% sharper screen – 169 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~89.2%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 44.8 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% 94%
Response time 47 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Book 13 (2020)
500 nits
XPS 15 9500
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Book 13 (2020) +14%
1291
XPS 15 9500
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Book 13 (2020)
3630
XPS 15 9500 +11%
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Book 13 (2020)
2000
XPS 15 9500 +6%
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe No Yes

