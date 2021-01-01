Razer Book 13 (2020) vs HP 250 G8
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
HP 250 G8
From $759
Review
Performance
System and application performance
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 55 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (90.8 vs 134.2 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Width
|295 mm (11.61 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|53%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|-
|Response time
|47 ms
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
