Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020) or EliteBook x360 1030 G8 – what's better?

Razer Book 13 (2020) vs HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8

55 out of 100
Razer Book 13 (2020)
VS
56 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
From $1839
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
EliteBook x360 1030 G8

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm
11.61 x 7.81 x 0.59 inches		 303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm
11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~82.7%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% -
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness
Book 13 (2020)
500 nits
EliteBook x360 1030 G8 +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Book 13 (2020)
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook x360 1030 G8
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Razer Book 13 (2020)
2. HP ENVY 14 (2021) vs HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
3. HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
4. Dell G7 17 7700 vs HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
5. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and Razer Book 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский