Razer Book 13 (2020) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|295 mm (11.61 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
|16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1759:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|-
|Response time
|47 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +12%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
4720
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Book 13 (2020) +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +27%
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
