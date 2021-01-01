Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020) or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Book 13 (2020) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Razer Book 13 (2020)
VS
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) 16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~81.8%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% -
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness
Book 13 (2020)
500 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 and Book 13 (2020)
2. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Book 13 (2020)
3. Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Book 13 (2020)
4. XPS 13 9305 and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
5. Spectre x360 14 (2021) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
6. XPS 13 9310 and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
8. Swift 3 (SF313-53) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
9. Swift 3 (SF314-59) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Razer Book 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский