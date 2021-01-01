Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020) or Gram 14 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Book 13 (2020) vs LG Gram 14 (2021)

Razer Book 13 (2020)
VS
LG Gram 14 (2021)
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
LG Gram 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and LG Gram 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (90.8 vs 104.5 square inches)
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 72 against 55 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
Gram 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) 313.4 mm (12.34 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) 215.2 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) 16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84.3%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% 99%
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe No Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Book 13 (2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310
2. Razer Book 13 (2020) or Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
3. LG Gram 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 13 9310
4. LG Gram 14 (2021) or ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
5. LG Gram 14 (2021) or ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
6. LG Gram 14 (2021) or Gram 16 (2021)
7. LG Gram 14 (2021) or Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 14 (2021) and Razer Book 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский