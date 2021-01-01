Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020) or Surface Pro 7 – what's better?

Razer Book 13 (2020) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 55 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 58% sharper screen – 267 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
Surface Pro 7

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) 292 mm (11.5 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) 201 mm (7.91 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 587 cm2 (91 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~76.7%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 16.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 175°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 12.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 267 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2736 x 1824 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 1001:1
sRGB color space 100% 93.2%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 60.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% -
Response time 47 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Book 13 (2020) +25%
500 nits
Surface Pro 7
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm 281 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1.6W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB 78.3 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Book 13 (2020) +150%
4346
Surface Pro 7
1735
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Book 13 (2020) +113%
2000
Surface Pro 7
937

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 1866 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Razer Book 13 (2020) or ask any questions
