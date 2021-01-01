Razer Book 13 (2020) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
Razer Book 13 (2020)
From $1199
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
From $749
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 55 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 58% sharper screen – 267 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|Width
|295 mm (11.61 inches)
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|Height
|198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|Thickness
|15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|16.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|12.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|267 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1759:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|-
|Response time
|47 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|285 gramm
|255 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.6W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Book 13 (2020) +8%
1310
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Book 13 (2020) +61%
4346
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
