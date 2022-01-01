Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020) or Surface Pro 8 – what's better?

Razer Book 13 (2020) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8

51 out of 100
Razer Book 13 (2020)
VS
58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Razer Book 13 (2020)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 57% sharper screen – 266 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
Surface Pro 8

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm
11.61 x 7.81 x 0.59 inches		 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84.3%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% -
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness
Book 13 (2020) +11%
500 nits
Surface Pro 8
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Book 13 (2020)
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Book 13 (2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Razer Book 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
7. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Razer Book 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский