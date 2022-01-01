You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

57% sharper screen – 266 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) Dimensions 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm

11.61 x 7.81 x 0.59 inches 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84.3% Side bezels 3.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1920 Size 13.4 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 266 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1759:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80% - Response time 47 ms - Max. brightness Book 13 (2020) +11% 500 nits Surface Pro 8 450 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 51.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 0 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Book 13 (2020) 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.