Razer Book 13 (2020) vs Blade 14 (2021)

51 out of 100
Razer Book 13 (2020)
VS
67 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Razer Book 13 (2020)
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Book 13 (2020) and Blade 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (90.8 vs 109 square inches)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 61.6 against 55 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book 13 (2020)
vs
Blade 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm
11.61 x 7.81 x 0.59 inches		 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~76.8%
Side bezels 3.2 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 44.8 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80% -
Response time 47 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm 801 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Book 13 (2020)
4826
Blade 14 (2021) +168%
12940

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Book 13 (2020)
1.41 TFLOPS
Blade 14 (2021) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB 78.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
