You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (90.8 vs 109 square inches) Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 61.6 against 55 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm

11.61 x 7.81 x 0.59 inches 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~76.8% Side bezels 3.2 mm 4.9 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 44.8 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1759:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 65.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80% - Response time 47 ms - Max. brightness Book 13 (2020) 500 nits Blade 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 61.6 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm 801 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Book 13 (2020) 1.41 TFLOPS Blade 14 (2021) +772% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.7 dB 78.1 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

