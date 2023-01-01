You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 61.1 against 48 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 61.1 against 48 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (95.3 vs 134.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.4% Side bezels 5 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 +67% 500 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 260 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.