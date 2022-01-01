You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.3 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 70 against 61.1 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.