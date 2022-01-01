You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.3 vs 130.3 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 83 against 61.1 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

33% sharper screen – 221 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~81.8% Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 15.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1333:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 86.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 83 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 3 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 +271% 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.