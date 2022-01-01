Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 61.1 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 360
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
6. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
8. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
10. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or Razer Book 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский