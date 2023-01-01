You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.3 vs 110.5 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 76 against 61.1 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 76 against 61.1 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~75.8% Side bezels 5 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 845:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time 1 ms 31 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 +56% 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 545 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +246% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.