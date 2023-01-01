Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.3 vs 112.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 5486:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 94.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 480 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 360
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206%
4.32 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

