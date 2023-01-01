You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.3 vs 112.4 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.4% Side bezels 5 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 5486:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 94.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 480 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206% 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.