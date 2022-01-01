Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (95.3 vs 115 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 70 against 61.1 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 41% sharper screen – 234 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches
|322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.2 inches2)
|742 cm2 (115 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1357
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5201
8284
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|-
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.35 mm
|Size
|-
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1