You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (95.3 vs 132.1 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 76 against 61.1 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

28% sharper screen – 212 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.7% Side bezels 5 mm 5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +666% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.