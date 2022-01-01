Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (95.3 vs 115.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 70 against 61.1 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB) and an SSD
  • 41% sharper screen – 234 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 0.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 52.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 411 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 12 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

