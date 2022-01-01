You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61.1 watt-hours

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 5 mm 4.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Silver, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.