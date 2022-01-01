You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.3 vs 103.8 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61.1 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.6% Side bezels 5 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1195:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.1% Adobe RGB profile - 65.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.8% Response time 1 ms 24 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 +25% 500 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 214 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC294 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.