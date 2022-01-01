You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61.1 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

54% sharper screen – 255 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~82.1% Side bezels 5 mm 5.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 16800:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 222 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.5 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.