You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 61.1 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 61.1 against 41 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 210 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (95.3 vs 105.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.5% Side bezels 5 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 37.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 44% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 +138% 500 nits Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 210 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 333 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.