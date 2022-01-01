Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 61.1 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 61.1 against 41 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 210 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (95.3 vs 105.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 333 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 360 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

