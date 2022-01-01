Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1)

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 61.1 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 61.1 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1)
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
Latitude 7320 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 306.5 x 199.5 x 16.4 mm
12.07 x 7.85 x 0.65 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 2 360 +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7320 (2-in-1)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 232 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 360
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7320 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
6. Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) or XPS 13 9310
8. Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) or 7420 (2-in-1)
9. Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) or HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
10. Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) or Latitude 7330

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7320 (2-in-1) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский