Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 61.1 against 55 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~88.6% Side bezels 5 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 2000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Book 2 360 1358 XPS 13 Plus 9320 +9% 1485 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Book 2 360 3789 XPS 13 Plus 9320 +78% 6740

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.