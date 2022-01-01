You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 61.1 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.3 vs 106.6 square inches) Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~70.9% Side bezels 5 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits ProBook x360 435 G9 +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 10 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Book 2 360 1358 ProBook x360 435 G9 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Book 2 360 3789 ProBook x360 435 G9 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS ProBook x360 435 G9 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.