Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or Spectre x360 13 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
55 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 66 against 61.1 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
Spectre x360 13 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 3.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 2 360
500 nits
Spectre x360 13 (2022) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 360
1.41 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Book 2 360
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) or Book 2 360
4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Book 2 360
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or Book 2 360
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
8. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
9. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) or x360 13 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский