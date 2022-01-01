You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (95.3 vs 136.1 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 83 against 61.1 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

36% sharper screen – 225 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) - Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~85.6% Side bezels 5 mm 5.5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 16.1 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 +25% 500 nits Spectre x360 16 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 (2022) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

