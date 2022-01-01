You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 61.1 against 56 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.3 vs 102.3 square inches)

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

56% sharper screen – 259 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~87.2% Side bezels 5 mm 5.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3000 x 2000 Size 13.3 inches 13.9 inches Type OLED LTPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 259 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3000 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 +11% 500 nits MateBook X Pro 2021 450 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook X Pro 2021 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No - Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.