Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.3 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • 59% sharper screen – 264 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
MateBook X Pro 2022

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~87.7%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 40.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 264 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3120 x 2080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1546:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94.6%
Response time 1 ms 21 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 240 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 360
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook X Pro 2022 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85.5 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

