Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 61.1 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 61.1 against 39.3 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.3 vs 111.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.8%
Side bezels 5 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 800:1
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 360
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
