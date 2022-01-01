You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 61.1 Wh - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 61.1 against 52.5 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (95.3 vs 143.4 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

17% sharper screen – 166 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.3% Side bezels 5 mm 8.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 100:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 +25% 500 nits ThinkPad T16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 52.5 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 135 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Book 2 360 1358 ThinkPad T16 +12% 1525 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Book 2 360 3789 ThinkPad T16 +11% 4197

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad T16 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 67.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.