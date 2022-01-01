You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 61.1 against 57 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.3 vs 108.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.9% Side bezels 5 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 360 500 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61.1 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Book 2 360 1358 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +13% 1536 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Book 2 360 3789 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +40% 5310

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 360 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No - Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones - 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

