Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 61.1 against 57 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.3 vs 108 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 314.5 x 221.6 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.72 x 0.59 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 697 cm2 (108 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~81.5%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 34.3 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:53 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 332 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
4. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
7. LG Gram 16 (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
9. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский