Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 61.1 against 57 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.3 vs 108 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches
|314.5 x 221.6 x 14.9 mm
12.38 x 8.72 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.2 inches2)
|697 cm2 (108 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~81.5%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|34.3 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:53 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 grams
|332 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 2 360 +15%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 2 360 +30%
5939
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Book 2 360 +17%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 2 360 +25%
6149
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
