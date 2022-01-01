Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 360 or Yoga 7i (14”) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.3 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 68.7 against 61.1 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 360
vs
Yoga 7i (14”)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 202 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.6-17.7 mm
12.61 x 8.45 x 0.61-0.7 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.6%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1044:1
sRGB color space - 91.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.9%
Response time 1 ms 40 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 2 360 +67%
500 nits
Yoga 7i (14”)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 345 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 360
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga 7i (14”)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85.5 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
