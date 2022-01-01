Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or Swift X SFX16-52G – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (94.2 vs 131.6 square inches)
  • 17% sharper screen – 166 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~87.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G +145%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 71.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

