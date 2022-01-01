Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38.7 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 7400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% 99.5%
Response time 3 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.1 dB 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский