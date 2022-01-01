Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (94.2 vs 102.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches
|311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm
12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|38.7 dB
|38 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|407 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7364
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1405
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6609
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.1 dB
|76.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.9 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
