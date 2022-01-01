You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 63 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (94.2 vs 130.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm

14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~79.7% Side bezels 5 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 400:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms 20 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") +82% 400 nits Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.2 V Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.