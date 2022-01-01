Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (94.2 vs 130.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
vs
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.61-0.77 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% -
Response time 3 ms 20 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.2 V
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3520 (Intel) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
