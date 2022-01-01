You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 63 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (94.2 vs 122.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~89% Side bezels 5 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 38.7 dB 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 400 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x4W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 71.1 dB 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.