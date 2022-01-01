You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.2 vs 109 square inches) Advantages of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm

12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.9% Side bezels 5 mm 5.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") +33% 400 nits Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.