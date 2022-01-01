Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.2 vs 109 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches
|313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm
12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|703 cm2 (109 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|38.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6663
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7749
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.9 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
