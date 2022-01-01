Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3
54 out of 100
HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.2 vs 109 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
vs
Pavilion Plus 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 313.4 x 224.2 x 16.5-18.2 mm
12.34 x 8.83 x 0.65-0.72 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion Plus 14 (2022) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.9 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

