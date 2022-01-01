Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1630 grams less (around 3.59 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (94.2 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 495-675% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 99.9 against 63 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches
|358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~78.7%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|38.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.8%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 / 300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9561
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13265
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1489 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|14.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|10 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|160 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2304
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|-
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.9 mm
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1