Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (94.2 vs 142 square inches)

17% sharper screen – 166 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 71 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~81.1% Side bezels 5 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 166 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.8% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") +14% 400 nits Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Bottom Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.1 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 - Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 0.9 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.